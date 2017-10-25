Husband of Martin, TN murder victim killed after chase, shootout in MS

A man suspected of killing his wife in Martin, Tennessee has died after a police chase and shootout in Mississippi.

According to Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua with the Martin Police Department, Eric Higgs, 46, was facing a charge of second degree murder in connection to the death of his wife, Barbara.

Investigators responded to the Higgs home on Brooks Drive for a welfare check on Wed., Oct. 25 after Barbara Higgs failed to show up to work.

They found Higgs dead inside the home.

The Martin Police Department put a nationwide 'be on the lookout' alert for Higgs and his vehicle.

Fuqua said officers with the Hernando Police Department got a tip that Higgs' car was traveling toward Hernando on Interstate 55.

An officer tried to stop Higgs just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29. Investigators said he took off.

During the chase, officers in Mississippi said Higgs crossed the median and drove into oncoming traffic at speeds of 120 miles per hour.

The chase ended when Higgs crashed into a tractor-trailer and his car came to a stop in the median.

That's when officers from several departments tried to negotiate with Higgs, but were unsuccessful. Higgs was shot and killed at the scene.

A section of I-55 in Panola County, Ms. was shut down for a few hours during the chase and negotiation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.