Risco, MO schools close early due to water line break

The elementary and high school in Risco, Missouri closed early on Wednesday, October 25 due to a water line break.

According to the schools, they closed at 12:45 p.m. and there is currently no water at the school.

The normal bus routes and after-school-pickup will be at 12:45.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.