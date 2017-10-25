Otterville coming to the River Discovery Center - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Otterville coming to the River Discovery Center

Written by Julie Aufdenberg, Production Assistant
Connect
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The River Discovery Center in Paducah recently opened a new play area for kids. Named EJ's Otterville, the play area is designed for pre-school and elementary age kids.

The namesake, EJ Abell, was the Center's former Director of Education. Abell, who is also an artist, hand-painted the walls with murals of playful otters and made most of the activities in the play area. To experience Otterville, parents or grandparents can either pay admission to the Center or join as a member and come year-round free of charge. 

In addition to the new play area, the Center also announced its affiliation with the Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC) which will provide any museum member with free admission to over 300 science centers in the U.S. and around the world.

 A museum membership includes reciprocal benefits at over 190 museums all over the Southeastern U.S, not to mention science centers in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Czech Republic, Egypt, Israel, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Panama, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Sweden, Trinidad & Tobago and the United Kingdom, which are also included.

For a complete list of science centers and museums, check out the links below:

http://semcdirect.net/resources/Documents/SERM/SERM%20August%202017%20FINAL.pdf

http://www.astc.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/ASTCTravelPassport_6pt_May-Oct2017-1.pdf

The Center, located at 117 S. Water Street overlooking the confluence of the Ohio and Tennessee rivers, is considered a “General” museum (by the American Alliance of Museums) because it is devoted to more than two subjects: children, history, science, and transportation. 

Information about joining the museum can be found at: www.riverdiscoverycenter.org or by calling the Center at (270) 575-9958.

The Center is open Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays (April-November) from 1-5 p.m.

