Heartland Football Friday Featured Games Week 14

Friday, November 10, looks to be another stellar week of high school football in the Heartland. Playoffs are in full swing!

These are the games you'll find our crews at for the Friday night lights:

Lutheran North at Caruthersville 64-7 F

64-7 F Bethelem at Crittenden County 41-20 F

41-20 F Hancock County at Mayfield 52-16 F

52-16 F Murray at Owensboro Catholic 40-14 F

40-14 F Larue County at Caldwell County 40-27 F

40-27 F Paducah Tilghman at Elizabethtown 41-0 F

41-0 F Daviess County at McCracken County 34-21 F

We will also have crews at the Illinois High School Football playoffs on Saturday 11/11:

Anna-Jonesboro at Vandalia

Herrin at Rochester

We will also have a crew at the MO Class 1 Quarterfinal game:

Valle Catholic at Thayer

