Heartland Football Friday Featured Games Week 13

Friday, November 3, looks to be another stellar week of high school football in the Heartland. Playoffs are in full swing!

These are the games you'll find our crews at for the Friday night lights:

Hayti at Valle Catholic 42-18 F

42-18 F Malden at Caruthersville 38-20 F

38-20 F Cape Central at Hillsboro 36-28 F

36-28 F Jackson at Vianney 71-50 F

We will also have crews at the Illinois High School Football playoffs on Saturday 11/4:

Eldorado at Moroa Forsyth

Pana at Anna-Jonesboro

Tolona at Herrin

