Officers look for hit-and-run suspect in Dexter, MO

Officers in Dexter, Missouri are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit someone and drove off.

It happened on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

According to Captain Trevor Pulley with the Dexter Police Department, a 22-year-old woman was riding a push scooter on One Mile Road, just north of Market Street when a vehicle hit her around 9:30 p.m.

Pulley said the victim described the vehicle as a large white vehicle, possibly an SUV or truck. That vehicle likely has damage on the front passenger side.

The woman that was hit was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dexter Police Department at 573-624-5512.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.