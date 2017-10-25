Man sentenced after $2M worth of drugs found during Carter Co., - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man sentenced after $2M worth of drugs found during Carter Co., MO traffic stop

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
Lowell Johnson (Source: Carter County Sheriff) Lowell Johnson (Source: Carter County Sheriff)
(Source: Carter County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Carter County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Carter County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Carter County Sheriff's Office)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A man from Metropolis, Illinois who was found with more than $2 million dollars worth of drugs during a traffic stop will spend 20 years in federal prison.

A deputy stopped Lowell Johnson, 58, for speeding in Carter County, Missouri in Nov. 2016.

During the stop, the deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana and found 850 pounds of marijuana, 12 pounds of methamphetamine, and over two pounds of cocaine in Johnson's vehicle.

Johnson reportedly admitted that he intended to sell the drugs in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh, Jr. sentenced Johnson to 240 months in prison.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly