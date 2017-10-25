Man sentenced after $2M worth of drugs found during Carter Co., MO traffic stop

A man from Metropolis, Illinois who was found with more than $2 million dollars worth of drugs during a traffic stop will spend 20 years in federal prison.

A deputy stopped Lowell Johnson, 58, for speeding in Carter County, Missouri in Nov. 2016.

During the stop, the deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana and found 850 pounds of marijuana, 12 pounds of methamphetamine, and over two pounds of cocaine in Johnson's vehicle.

Johnson reportedly admitted that he intended to sell the drugs in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh, Jr. sentenced Johnson to 240 months in prison.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.