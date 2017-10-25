FIRST ALERT: first freeze possible this weekend

It may be hard to believe, but there's actually a chance you'll experience the first freeze this weekend!

Brian Alworth says a weak weather system has been bringing some clouds through the area today but should begin to clear out from west to east this afternoon.

This will give us a pretty nice end to the day.

Tonight is expected to be clear and not quite so cold with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Looking ahead to Thursday, it will be breezy but warmer with highs briefly reaching into the 70s.

A strong cold front moves in early Friday with rain and cooler air.

The weekend is looking dry and chilly with lows near freezing and highs in the 40s and 50s.

Make sure you're taking care of your plants in the cold weather!

Paul Schnare of Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist said to use insecticides before bringing your plants indoors.

The majority of the Heartland will experience the first freeze of the season this weekend.

The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule begins on November 1 to help customers with heat-related utility bills, according to the commission.

Halloween looks to be dry and cool.

