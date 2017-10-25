5 things to know Oct. 25

Good morning! It's Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

It will be chilly when you walk outside this morning, but Laura Wibbenmeyer says a little warm up starts today. We'll start sunny, but more clouds will move into the area throughout the day with the thickest clouds over southern Illinois. Highs will range from the 50s for those under heavy cloud coverage to the 60s for those that get plenty of sunshine. Rain and cold air will return on Friday. There's actually a very slight chance for a little snow mixing in with the rain as the system pulls away on Friday. The majority of the Heartland will experience the first freeze of the season this weekend. Halloween looks to be dry and cool.

Making Headlines

"Buy Missouri" program launched: Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson will launch the program that aims to recognize and promote products made within the the state while strengthening its economy. He'll stop in Cape Girardeau today to talk about it.

Help stop bullying: October is National Bullying Prevention Month and there are things you can do to stop bullies in their tracks.

2 killed on college campus: Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.

IL bill could assault-style weapons: A number of new laws are being discussed among Illinois lawmakers. Those include the banning of the sale and possession of assault style weapons and .50 caliber rifles and cartridges.

