Addressing bullying during National Bullying Prevention Month

Written by Marc Thomas, Reporter
It's something we hear about nearly everyday, but what classifies as bullying?

Bullying is when a person uses force or threats to intimidate or dominate another person. It can be physical or through the use of words.

That includes hitting or punching another person, name calling, or threatening another person with bodily harm.

Bullying can also take place online, especially through social media. Applications such as Instagram, Facebook or Twitter can be places where people are bullied. 

According to Lori Kayser, a Counselor at Jackson Middle School, a lot of bullying takes place from behind a keyboard.

“Well, it’s a lot easier to post something instead of saying something to someone’s face," said Kayser. "So whenever a student is behind the computer screen, or on a phone, it’s just a way to just say something that’s just hateful.”  

Cyberbullying can also occur through email or text message. Experts say in addition to physical harm, bullying can leave long-lasting mental health effects. 

The Centers for Disease Control offers a host of suggestions on how to prevent bullying. Click here for that website. 

