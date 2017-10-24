Jason Woolard announces candidacy for IL State Representative

Jason Woolard announced his plan to run for the office of State Representative of the 117th House District in Illinois on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

He will run against incumbent Dave Severin.

“Over the past month and half that I’ve spent knocking on the doors of folks across the district, I’ve not been surprised to hear that regardless of age, county or party affiliation, we’ve all got the same concerns – we want good schools for our kids. We want healthcare that we can afford. And we want to make sure that men and women who want to make an honest living can find a good-paying job,” Woolard said. “Every single person I’ve talked to wants to see the middle-class restored in Southern Illinois. It will not be easy, but I fight for working families every day of my life and I am willing to take that fight to Springfield.”

Woolard resides in the Carterville community with his wife Christy and their youngest daughter. He also has two older daughters and a son-in-law.

For more information, please contact WoolardForRep@gmail.com.

