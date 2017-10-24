SIU to host 4th annual Guitar Festival

Southern Illinois University is hosting the fourth annual of the Guitar Festival on November 10 and 11.

The festival will consist of concerts, lectures and master classes.

On November 10, the festival will kick-off with jazz guitarists Dr. Zvonimir Tot and Dr. Isaac Lausell accompanied by professor Phil Brown on bass and Wayne Goodwin on drums.

Dr. Tot will also be teaching a master class on his new book Jazz Guitar Harmony.

Winning guitarist Moacyr Teixeira Neto will close the festival on the 11.

The event is free to SIU students and faculty with an active SIU ID.

