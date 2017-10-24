Cape Central Swim Coach surprised with Coach of the Year award - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Central Swim Coach surprised with Coach of the Year award

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

During a regional boy's swimming conference meet, Cape Central Boys Swimming Coach Dayna Powell was surprised in the middle of the diving leg of the event with a special award. She received the coach of the year award from MSHSAA representatives. 

She was congratulated with hugs, flowers and thank you's from friends, staff and swimmers.

We spoke to her right afterward and she said had many emotions going through her head.

"To be recognized among some of the great coaches in the state is really an honor," Powell said. "I have a lot of friends I've coached with and it's just a big honor to be compared with...or put in a pool with...I don't know what to say about that."

Powell will continue her coaching by taking her team to the Class 2 State Championship at St. Peters, Missouri on November 3. 

