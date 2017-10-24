Illinois bill could ban assault-style weapons, trigger modifications

In light of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, a number of new laws are being discussed in the Illinois state legislature. That includes the potential ban of trigger modification devices, including bump stocks like the one used by the shooter.

The wording for the proposed amendment to House Bill 4117 states, in part, "Prohibits the knowing sale, manufacture, purchase, possession, or carrying of a trigger modification device. Defines "trigger modification device."

The Illinois House Judiciary committee advanced the legislation by a vote of 7-5 on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Owner of the Tombstone Gun Range, JD Barter said he normally does not support new gun legislation. However, he said he doesn't have a problem with the banning of bump-stocks and similar modifications.

"As gun owners we know that that is very unreliable and very ineffective," he said. "If we're talking that trigger modification then I have no issues with it because it is something that is trying to skirt the law that is already in place for fully automatic weapons."

Barter said these modifications are inefficient, unreliable, and uncontrollable in untrained hands. So much so that he doesn't allow people to use them on his gun range he said.

Barter also has a 3 year military background in the US Army Military Police and is an officer for the Johnston City Police Department. He said in the hands of trained marksmen, semi-automatic rifles can actually fire faster than a weapon modified with a bump stock. Although he stresses that an average civilian would not be able to do the same.

Bump stocks were found on 12 of the rifles stockpiled by the gunman who killed 58 at a Las Vegas concert Oct. 1. They don't affect the trigger but allow more rapid firing.

A second bill, HB 4107, would ban the sale and possession of assault weapons, assault weapon attachments, and .50 caliber rifles and cartridges. Antique firearms and black powder rifles of this caliber are not included. The bill also states that weapons registered with the State Police in the time provided would be exempt from the ban. It also would prohibit the knowing sale, manufacture, purchase, possession, or carrying of a trigger modification device.

House Bill 4107 was assigned to the Judiciary-Criminal Committee on Oct. 17.

