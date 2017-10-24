State Budget Forum to be hosted at SIU Carbondale

Several organizations are coming together to host a State Budget Forum on Thursday Oct. 26.

WSIU Public Radio, has partnered with NPR Illinois/WUIS Springfield and AARP Illinois to host the forum from 6-7:30 p.m.

The event will take place at the SIU Carbondale Student Center, Ballroom B, located at 1255 Lincoln Drive in Carbondale. Refreshments will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The forum will take a look at the two-year long state budget impasse, its impact on the Southern Illinois community and the financial future of Illinois.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of a panel of experts, share how they have been impacted, or to simply listen and learn.

News Editor and Operations Manager for NPR Illinois, Sean Crawford, will serve as moderator.

Here are a list of the panel guests:

Brent Clark, Director of the Illinois Association of School Administrators

Sherrie Crabb, Director of Family Counseling Center, Inc.

Marleen Shepherd, Communications Director for the Sparrow Coalition

Connie Favreau, Director of Project Development at Shawnee Health Service

Jak Tichenor, Interim Director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at SIUC

This event is free and open to the public. Guest are encouraged to register online at www.wsiu.org/budget-forum. Questions about the event should be directed to the WSIU Radio newsroom at (618) 453-6101.

