Police: Ohio man showed knife during attempted robbery at Dyersburg, TN Subway

Police say an Ohio man is accused of robbing a Subway restaurant in Dyersburg, Tennessee on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

According to Dyersburg police, Justin E. Nunley, 36, faces an attempted aggravated robbery charge and was taken to Dyer County Law Enforcement Center pending a court appearance.

Nunley is also being charged with aggravated burglary on an unrelated case by investigators.

According to police the attempted robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. when police responded to a 911 call in the 2300 block of Lake Road.

After arriving at the scene, police were told a man showed a knife and demanded money from an employee behind the counter.

That’s when the employee ran to a back office and called 911.

The employee gave dispatchers a description of the man. That’s when the man ran from the store.

After officers covered the area, they found him running south on Volunteer Boulevard.

Nunley was taken into custody and was identified as the same person who attempted to rob the Subway restaurant.

Police Nunley was staying at the Economy Inn on 51 Bypass.

