Roadway open after cattle loose from semi crash in Graves Co., KY

A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson says there were up to 20 cattle loose from an overturned semi-truck in Graves County on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

This is along KY 121 north near the KY1276 intersection.

According to Keith Todd, police and volunteers were in the area Tuesday afternoon trying to round the animals up.

Todd said the roadway is open.

