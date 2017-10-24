Don't clog your sink: put your pumpkin 'guts' in the trash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Don't clog your sink: put your pumpkin 'guts' in the trash

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Think before you carve!

As you craft your jack-o-lantern, make sure you keep the sticky pumpkin pulp and seeds far away from your sink. That includes when you wash your hands.

According to Roto-Rooter, plumbers get called to homes across the country every year after pumpkin carving goes awry.

They said that it's not a good idea to wash the 'guts' off in your sink, even if you have a garbage disposal.

“It’s slimy and sticky and dries into a hard crust that creates some of the most challenging clogs we see,” said Paul Abrams, spokesman for Roto-Rooter. “Plungers and liquid drain cleaning chemicals are usually ineffective on severe pumpkin pulp clogs,” he added.

Abrams recommends using an outside faucet to rinse the sticky mess off your hands. He said that carving on a bed of newspapers is a good idea so you can just wrap up the mess and throw it right into the garbage.

If you want a tasty recipe for those pumpkin seeds, head over to Heartland Weekend and get to roasting!

