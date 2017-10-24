This week in music: 2004 Ciara

Let's do a little time traveling and journey back to this week 13 years ago.

If you were downloading music on your Ipod around that time, these were probably some of the songs you were searching for.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Maroon 5 at number five with She Will Be Loved. The song is noted for its music video starring Kelly Preston in a mother-daughter love triangle with lead singer Adam Levine.

At number four was Destiny's Child with Lose My Breath. You may remember ABC using the song for the NBA playoffs in both 2004 and 2005.

Terror Squad was in the number three position with Lean Back. It was the hip hop group's first and to this date their only number one single.

Usher and Alicia Keys were holding down the number two spot with My Boo. The song would go on to spend six weeks at number one. Billboard ranks My Boo seventh on its list of The 40 Biggest Duets of All Time.

Another duet was in the top spot for this week in '04. Goodies was performed by Ciara along with Petey Pablo. It was Ciara's debut single and spent seven weeks at number one. So far it's been her only chart topping hit on Billboard's Hot 100. The video has Ciara and her friends driving a convertible along the streets of Atlanta to the local car wash.

