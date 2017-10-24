This week in music: 2004 Ciara - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 2004 Ciara

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

Let's do a little time traveling and journey back to this week 13 years ago.

If you were downloading music on your Ipod around that time, these were probably some of the songs you were searching for.  

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Maroon 5 at number five with She Will Be Loved.  The song is noted for its music video starring Kelly Preston in a mother-daughter love triangle with lead singer Adam Levine. 

At number four was Destiny's Child with Lose My Breath. You may remember ABC using the song for the NBA playoffs in both 2004 and 2005.

Terror Squad was in the number three position with Lean Back.  It was the hip hop group's first and to this date their only number one single.

Usher and Alicia Keys were holding down the number two spot with My Boo. The song would go on to spend six weeks at number one.  Billboard ranks My Boo seventh on its list of The 40 Biggest Duets of All Time.

Another duet was in the top spot for this week in '04.  Goodies was performed by Ciara along with Petey Pablo.   It was Ciara's debut single and spent seven weeks at number one.  So far it's been her only chart topping hit on Billboard's Hot 100. The video has Ciara and her friends driving a convertible along the streets of  Atlanta to the local car wash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly