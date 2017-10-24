First Alert: Clear, cold & patchy frost

Brian Alworth says Tuesday's system is moving out and we will see gradual clearing overnight.

Patchy frost is possible by morning.

It will be mostly clear and cold by daybreak on Wednesday.

A passing disturbance will bring some clouds and stir up some gusty southwest winds, but overall it should be a bit less chilly.

An isolated shower may be possible especially closer to Indiana. But, most of the Heartland should be dry.

Our next really wet day looks to be Friday as another cold front moves through from northwest to southeast.

