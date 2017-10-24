5 things to know Oct. 24

Good morning. It's Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Laura Wibbenmeyer says you should put a jacket on and bundle the kids up before you head out this Tuesday morning. It's going to be a chilly, windy day across the Heartland. We may see wind gusts over 20 miles per hour at times. We'll start the day with sunshine, but clouds and the possibility of some showers will move in later this afternoon. We'll only see highs in the 50s today. The best chance for significant rain will be on Friday. The weekend looks to be the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Frost is likely and a freeze is possible Sunday morning in some areas.

Making Headlines

Suspect in officer-involved shooting identified: The man shot by an officer in Carbondale, Illinois has been identified. The man was shot after the officer saw him firing a gun at a large group of people.

Man living in Poplar Bluff fights deportation: A man who has lived in the Missouri Bootheel for more than a decade is fighting deportation and taking sanctuary in the St. Louis area.

Thieves steal thousands of dollars in tools from Habitat build site: Cold-hearted thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of tools from a Habitat for Humanity trailer in south St. Louis.

Woman killed in officer-involved shooting: An officer with the Shelby County Police Department shot a woman Monday night, according to Kentucky State Police.

