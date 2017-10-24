Quail season safety in Missouri

The fall hunting season is upon us with archery deer and turkey seasons already happening in parts of the area.

Quail season in Missouri begins on November 1 and ends on January 15, 2018.

While hunting can be a fun sport to participate in, safety should be a top priority for every person.

The color orange plays a huge role when it comes to safety.

The Missouri Department of Conservation(MDC) urges hunters to wear orange at all times. A spokesperson for the MDC says wearing orange camouflage does not satisfy this requirement.

According to Robert Duckworth with MDC, one of the most common safety-related issues can take place when folks aren't aware of their surroundings.

"You have multiple people who are hunting in a line, walking through a really thick area and people lose track of where their hunting companions are and one person will get out front, a bird flushes, a person shoots and they don't realize a member of their hunting party has moved up, forward into their line," said Duckworth.

It is very important to make sure that you are seen and the next person sees you.

