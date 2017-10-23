Medication disposal, document shredding, and flu shots offered i - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Medication disposal, document shredding, and flu shots offered in Jackson Co., IL

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Jackson County Health Department and Jackson County Sheriff's Office invite area residents to participate in a drug take-back, confidential document shredding, and flu-clinic event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. 

Participants will be able to drop-off prescription and over-the-counter medications for disposal (pills, creams, and patches). 

Liquids, needles, and inhalers will NOT be accepted. 

DataLock Document Services of Mt. Vernon will be on-site with a mobile shredder to provide document shredding. 

Examples of items you can bring are bank statements, medical and insurance forms, old tax forms, and receipts.  Flu shots and colorectal cancer screening kits will also be available. 

No appointment is necessary and curbside service is available.  Most insurances are accepted. 

For more information on flu shots, call 618-684-3143, ext. 150.  Items from businesses, schools, governments, and other large generators will NOT be accepted.  For event information call 618-684-3143, ext. 128 or visit www.recyclejacksoncounty.org

Click here to find the nearest collection site.

