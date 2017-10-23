River wall mural dedicated for Air Force general from Cape Girardeau

A new face was dedicated to the Missouri Wall of Fame on Monday, October 23 and it's a man who called Cape Girardeau home.

Air Force General Seth McKee's mural was dedicated on Monday morning.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger and former Missouri Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder spoke at the ceremony. They both helped get McKee on the wall.

McKee's wife, Sally, also spoke.

"So, thank you all so very much," she said. "You've added to our family for coming today, so it's been quite an honor to be able to speak to you."

The mural is located in between General Omar Bradley and Mark Twain, which McKee's sons say is a fitting place because of the respect he had for both of those men.

