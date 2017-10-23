Italian food chain hosting 'National Signing Day'

An Italian food chain is hoping to gain hundreds of workers in both its Paducah, Kentucky and Cape Girardeau, Missouri locations.

Fazoli's is hosting its third annual 'National Signing Day' on Oct. 24 at 119 of its participating locations from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2935 New Holt Road Paducah, Kentucky 42001

5 South Kingshighway Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63703

Managers will be on hand to review applications and conduct interviews before making on the spot offers.

New associates will be entered for a drawing to win various prizes and a signing bonus after 90 days of employment, according to a news release.

