AEDs presented to Murphysboro police and Union County Sheriff's Department

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Left to right, Union County Sheriff's Department Corporal Brian Hill, Illinois FOP Trustee John Dunning, Sheriff Scott Harvel, Sgt. Robie McGee, and FOP Labor Council staff attorney Amy Rose. (Source: Illinois Fraternal Order of Police) Left to right, Union County Sheriff's Department Corporal Brian Hill, Illinois FOP Trustee John Dunning, Sheriff Scott Harvel, Sgt. Robie McGee, and FOP Labor Council staff attorney Amy Rose. (Source: Illinois Fraternal Order of Police)
Left to right, Illinois FOP Trustee John Dunning, Murphysboro Police Chief Chad Roberts, Lt. Mike Laughland, and FOP Labor Council staff attorney Amy Rose. (Source: Illinois Fraternal Order of Police) Left to right, Illinois FOP Trustee John Dunning, Murphysboro Police Chief Chad Roberts, Lt. Mike Laughland, and FOP Labor Council staff attorney Amy Rose. (Source: Illinois Fraternal Order of Police)
Some Illinois officials now have another tool that could help them save lives.

The Murphysboro Police Department and the Union County Sheriff's Department each received two Automated External Defibrillators from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. 

The departments got the AEDs on Monday, Oct. 23 as part of a grant from the foundation. AEDs are being distributed in the state through the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge.

“You always hope that you don't need an AED, but you're sure glad first responders have one when you do,” said Illinois FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood. “We can't thank Firehouse Subs enough for their donation that will help these southern Illinois law enforcement officers in their mission to serve and protect the public.”

AEDs measure heart rhythm and can send a shock to the heart to treat sudden cardiac arrest. Police officers are often the first on the scene, especially in rural areas. Because of that, the devices are increasing in importance.

The grant from Firehouse Subs is $250,000 and will help get 263 AEDs to police across the country. This includes 28 Illinois departments.

