Fewer people applying for seasonal jobs

With the holiday season approaching fast, retail stores are trying to find more people to help with the rush by hiring temporary employees.

According to the National Federation of Retailers, stores may have a hard time finding the extra help because we're seeing the lowest levels of unemployment in a decade.

The University Mall in Carbondale seems to be seeing similar effects.

Many storefronts have help wanted signs in their windows. But, according to store managers, not as many people are answering the ads this year.

JCPenney Store Manager Justine Gold said her store is no different.

"We're looking for 50 to 70 people," she said. "So far we only have 17."

Gold said they are hiring positions in all different departments.

She adds that there is potential for holiday workers to start this season and be hired back on after the holidays.

Gold doesn't believe that it's all because of low unemployment however.

"It's been harder to find people now because the holiday seasons are demanding that you work on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve," Gold added. "We also do overnight. So that's one of our struggles is finding people who are willing to work on the holiday."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.