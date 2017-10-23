ISP urges drivers to use caution after several wrecks near I-57 construction

According to ISP District 13 PIO Joey Watson, several crashes have occurred around a construction zone on I-57 South of Marion.

He said there have been at least two wrecks overnight along with one on October 23 where there were injuries involved.

Watson urges people to slow down and pay attention to the roads and especially in the area from the 45 mm to the 52 mm of I-57.

The construction has reduced I-57 in that area down to one lane.

IDOT is doing a resurfacing project on the road in the 48 mm to 54 mm area.

Illinois State Police say they need help with drivers doing their part behind the wheel.

Troopers say to take responsibility and make good decisions when driving. They say "defensive drivers are the holy grail of safety."

The crashes are occurring before the construction zone in the 45 mm to 48 mm area.

Watson said the wrecks are the cause of distracted driving.

He adds that this is happening because people are not paying attention and are rear-ending other drivers as they slow down for the upcoming construction.

Watson said this was the same area as the tractor-trailer crash that resulted in one person dying in October 2017.

IDOT reports this lane closure along this stretch of highway will remain in effect until November 17, 2017.

