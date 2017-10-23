Murray State looks to the future with career fair

Murray State University Career Services hosted a two-day career fair that provided students, faculty and alumni the unique opportunity to meet, one-on-one, with potential employers. (Source: Murray State University)

Murray State University Career Services hosted a two-day career fair Oct. 10–11 that provided students, faculty and alumni the unique opportunity to meet one-on-one with potential employers.

“The fairs give students the opportunity to come in direct contact with employers in their field of study,” said Ray Karraker, employer relations coordinator at Murray State. “This allows students to learn types of questions they will face during the interview process and gives them valuable experience in dealing with employers.”

The first fair hosted organizations and businesses for all majors and skills, while the second day of the fair was specific to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) or occupational safety and health (OSH) fields.

“The fairs led to more than 70 students being interviewed in the Career Services Office by companies with positions available,” Karraker said. “There were additional companies that held interviews in the OSH department the following week as well.”

Nearly 700 students and 130 organizations were in attendance over the course of the two-day event.

“More than 90% of attendees said they felt that they made progress in their career search by attending the fairs,” said Matt Purdy, director of Career Services. “Multiple employers complimented us on the quality of the students they interacted with.”

Planning this large-scale event begins roughly one year in advance. Data from employers and student surveys are used to make adjustments for the following year’s fair. A few aspects that go into the event’s preparation consist of booking the facility, organizing catering, promoting the event, putting out parking/yard signs and organizing check-in procedures. Contributions from departments and faculty include informing students about the career fair and gathering student volunteers.

“The entire Career Services team pulled together and did an incredible job,” Purdy said. “We are also very grateful for our student volunteers who assisted in different areas around the Curris Center, as well as faculty and staff who helped us get the word out about the fairs.”

The next career fair at Murray State will be held March 6–7, 2018.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.