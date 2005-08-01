What is Southeast Online?

Southeast Online Programs are courses and degrees which can be completed through Southeast Missouri State University. Instruction, assignments, class discussions - all facets of a high quality class - are part of our online classes.

Online courses offer you the convenience and flexibility of working on your course at times that work best for you. If you are working, raising a family, or just want the flexibility of completing your course when and where you want, Southeast Online has over 120 courses available each semester for you to choose from.