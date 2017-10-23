Target vows to 'stop the Christmas creep'

You said enough is enough and the leaders at Target heard you loud and clear.

A spokesperson for the retail giant said customers made it clear that the "Christmas creep" isn't appreciated, so company leaders are making an effort to be more in tune with customers' mindset and scale back their Christmas marketing before Thanksgiving.

That includes Thanksgiving signs and displays at the entrances instead of going from Halloween decorations straight to signs of Christmas.

Emily Hendricks, a spokesperson for Target, said the company has not announced plans for Thanksgiving or Black Friday yet, so it's not clear if the plan includes remaining closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

So, what else can you expect from Target this holiday season?

This year, the retailer will include "Weekend Deals" starting Nov. 11. Those deals will run on Saturdays and Sundays, days that most people shop.

There will also be displays throughout their stores that will feature presents under $15

The company is also making an effort to add some holiday fun inside its stores. Most stores will have the opportunity to take pictures in a photo booth starting in December. The booth will look like an upside-down fireplace. When you rotate the picture, it will look like you're sliding down the chimney with Santa.

