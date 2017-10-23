Agreement helps nursing and education grads from Three Rivers to Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State University and Three Rivers College officials signed agreements to help make a seamless transition for Three Rivers Associate of Applied Science in Nursing graduates into Southeast’s online RN-BSN program.

The agreement also helps Three Rivers Associate of Arts in Teaching graduates transfer into five Southeast Bachelor of Science in Education programs.

A slate of 15 100- to 200-level courses taken at Three Rivers by Associate of Applied Science in Nursing students, now will fulfill the requirements for the lower level University Studies (general education) requirements at Southeast, easing their transfer to Southeast’s online RN-BSN program.

“We are so pleased to partner with Three Rivers College on these agreements,” said Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University.

Dr. Wesley Payne, president of Three Rivers College, added, “We’re proud to be able to continue working with Southeast Missouri State University to create better opportunities, and greater availability of education, for the people in our region. This agreement will make it easier for nurses across our region to continue their education and improve their skills, and will support healthcare in southeast Missouri in the process.

“We’re also pleased to sign an agreement which will make the transfer of students from our Associate of Arts in Teaching programs to Southeast’s Bachelor of Science in Education programs even easier,” Payne added.

Dr. Diana Rogers-Adkinson, dean of Southeast’s College of Education said the education articulation agreement allows students to complete Southeast education degrees on the Three Rivers campus, giving students the opportunity to save money by studying locally while still attending an award-winning program.

Similarly, Dr. Gloria Green, chair of Southeast’s Department of Nursing, said the nursing agreement allows students to complete a bachelor’s degree with a minimum amount of additional coursework and in a program recognized for excellence.

“They have the flexibility of an online program, and the assurance of an RN-BSN program of superior quality, fully accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE),” she said.

Southeast’s nursing program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

Students can finish their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) at Southeast online in as little as one year if all their general education is completed at Three Rivers College.

To be admitted to Southeast’s RN-BSN program, Three Rivers students must have a current RN licensure, a minimum cumulative 2.8 grade point average and completion of Chemistry, Anatomy & Physiology, English Composition II and all required documentation through CastleBranch as outlined in the RN-BSN Handbook.

A minimum of 30 credit hours must be taken in residence at Southeast.

Thirty-nine upper-division credit hours at or above the 300 level are required for graduation, Southeast officials said.

Southeast educator preparation programs are accredited by the National Council for the Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE) and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE)

For more information or to inquire about conditional admission into Southeast’s online RN-BSN program, contact Southeast Online at (573) 651-2766 orsoutheastonline@semo.edu.

For information on Southeast College of Education degree programs, call (573) 651-2123 or coe@semo.edu.

For information on the nursing and education programs at Three Rivers, as well as information on enrolling and other programs, call 877-TRY-TRCC (877-879-8722) or visit trcc.edu.

