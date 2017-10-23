1 charged after 2 crashes in McCracken Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 charged after 2 crashes in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A man from Cuba, Missouri faces a charge in McCracken County, Kentucky after crashing his truck which caused a second crash.

According to Deputy Michael Wray with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Ryan Claus, 38, was driving east on Kentucky Highway 286 when he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. His truck went off the road and hit a utility pole head-on.

Claus' truck flipped on impact and came to rest in the middle of the road. Claus got out of his truck and moved to the side of the road.

A short time later, Wray said a car driven by Ronnie Giles III, of Barlow, Kentucky, topped a hill just to the east of Claus' vehicle. Giles couldn't miss the truck and crashed into it. Giles wasn't hurt.

Claus was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Deputies learned that Claus was driving on a suspended license. He faces a charge of Operating on a DUI Suspended license.

The road was shut down for about an hour and a half while emergency crews cleaned the road and removed the wrecked vehicle.

