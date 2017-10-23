All lanes of I-57 in Williamson Co., IL back open after crashes

All lanes of Interstate 57 in Williamson County are back open after two crashes in a two mile stretch of road forced emergency crews to shut down a section of the road.

According to Trooper Joey Watson, the first crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-57 at milepost 51 which is in a construction zone. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

The driver of a tractor-trailer told troopers he believed a mechanical issue caused his trailer to start pulling to the right. The truck went off the road and hit a tree.

Because the recovery of the rig is taking place in the construction zone, emergency crews opted to close I-57 northbound at milepost 45 which is the Illinois Route 148 exit.

The second crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23.

Trooper Watson said a tractor-trailer driven by Andrea Williams, 46, of De Pere, Wisconsin, was headed north through the construction zone. The truck left the road and ended up on its side near milepost 49.

Williams was trapped in the truck and had to be rescued by firefighters. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Williams was cited for improper lane usage.

