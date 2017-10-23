First Alert: Chilly and breezy Tuesday in store

Brian Alworth says the focus now is on the coolest air of the season.

He says a dry cold front will move through the area early Monday night - and introduce some chilly, breezy weather for tonight and Tuesday.

There could be a few sprinkles or isolated showers Monday night or Tuesday. But, for the most part this system should be dry.

We'll warm back up later in the week, only to have another shot of cold air blow in by Friday and the start of the weekend.

