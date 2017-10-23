This week in music: 1976 Disco Duck

Let's turn back the clock and revisit the 1970's.

This morning we check out the music scene from the fall of 1976.

This week in '76 Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had the soft rock group Orleans at number five with Still the One. By the way the lead vocalist and songwriter for Orleans was John Hall. After his musical career was over, he turned to politics and was a New York Congressman from 2007 to 2011.

Boz Scaggs was in the number four position with Lowdown. The song was never supposed to be released as a single, but a DJ from Cleveland started playing the cut straight from the album Silk Degrees and it soon caught on. It would go on to become the first major hit for Scaggs.

Walter Murphy and the Big Apple Band checked in at number three with A Fifth of Beethoven. The disco instrumental was adapted from the first movement of Ludwig van Beethoven's Fifth Symphony. The song was Murphy's only number one hit and is considered one of the most popular recordings from the disco era.

Another disco song was in the number two spot. This was a disco novelty song put together by a Memphis disc jockey.

Disco Duck was a number one hit for Rick Dees and His Cast of Idiots. While the song was a hit across the country, it was seldom heard in Memphis. The radio station Dees worked at refused to let him play the song on the air due to possible conflicts of interest. Other stations in Memphis wouldn't play it because they felt it promoted Dees and the competition.

And in the top spot for this week in '76 was the group Chicago with If You Leave Me Now. The ballad was their first number one single and became a huge international hit topping the charts in Great Britain and Australia. If You Leave Me Now went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group or Chorus. It was Chicago's first Grammy Award.

