Breast cancer in men: what you need to know - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Breast cancer in men: what you need to know

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

When most people think of breast cancer, they generally think of women. But, the disease doesn't discriminate against men.

The American Cancer Society reports that breast cancer is about 100 times less common among men than among women. The agency predicts about 460 men will die from breast cancer in 2017.

Doctor Andrew Moore, a medical oncologist at Southeast Cancer Center, said men shouldn't view this type of cancer any differently. "It is very important to get this checked out because men don’t have as much breast tissue as females in general and even a small cancer in a male has a much greater likelihood of advancing quicker.”

So what symptoms should men be aware of?

"pain, soreness especially in the nipple area." said Dr. Moore. "A lump in the breast and I think all men who have a strong family history of breast or ovarian cancers in some of their female relatives should keep an eye out.”

Here are all the signs and symptoms of breast cancer in men, according to the American Cancer Society:

  • a lump or swelling, which usually (but not always) painless
  • skin dimpling or puckering
  • nipple retraction (turning inward)
  • redness or scaling of the nipple or breast skin
  • discharge from the nipple

There are several ways doctors can diagnose breast cancer in men: diagnostic mammography, breast ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the breast, nipple discharge exam, and biopsy.

There are things men can do to lower the risk of breast cancer. That includes maintaining a healthy weight and reducing the amount of alcohol consumed.

The best strategies for reducing the number of deaths caused by the disease, according to the American Cancer Society, is early detection and prompt treatment.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly