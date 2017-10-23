5 things to know Oct. 23

Good morning! It's Monday, October 23, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

You may wake up to a shower or two Monday morning, but Laura Wibbenmeyer says the rain will move out of our area by this afternoon. Some parts of the Heartland will see some sunshine! Highs will top out in the upper 70s. As we move through the week, most areas won't see temperatures above 70 degrees with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Making Headlines

Bergdahl to be sentenced: Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before a military judge who will determine his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan.

Park Hills man charged after officer-involved shooting: Officers responded to a Farmington home after a report of a possible burglary. When they arrived, they found a basement window had been broken out and saw an empty gun case and boxes of ammunition lying on the floor in the basement.

Superbowl halftime entertainment announced: Justin Timberlake has finally been invited back to the Super Bowl halftime show, 14 years after the "wardrobe malfunction" with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy.

Breast cancer in men: When most people think of breast cancer, they generally think of women. But, the disease doesn't discriminate against men.

