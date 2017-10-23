3 arrested following police chase from TN to KY

Three people were arrested after a police chase started in Tennessee and ended in Kentucky.

Michelle L. Robbins, 28, of Martin, Tenn., was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, changing drivers while car in motion, disregarding stop sign, three counts of disregarding traffic control devices, failure to wear seat belt, operating on suspended or revoked operator license, third-degree criminal mischief and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.

Emily L. Blackard, 40, of Dresden, Tenn., was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, changing drivers while car in motion, disregarding stop sign, failure to wear seat belt, operating on suspended or revoked operator license, first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree promoting contraband.

Shanda Bomar, 33, of Paris, Tenn., was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree promoting contraband and failure to appear in court for bench warrant on non-related charges.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, October 22, Emergency 911 received a call from the Henry County Tennessee Sheriff's Office about a vehicle chase from Henry County that was going into Calloway County, Ky.

The chase allegedly started due to suspicion of an aggravated burglary in Tennessee.

Calloway County deputies stationed at Eldridge Lane and put out stop sticks to deflate the truck tires.

According to deputies, the suspect vehicle, a 2004 Ford F250, already had one flat tire before entering Kentucky.

Deputies took the lead in the chase at Old Salem Road and the chase continued north on Hwy. 121 into Murray. They then traveled north on 4th Street to U.S. Hwy. 641 and across to Utterback Road, continued to North 16th St. and then south on North 16th St. where the vehicle was disabled just south of Utterback Road.

At that point, deputies say the three people inside the truck were taken out and arrested.

Two of the suspects faced additional drug charges after deputies say drugs were found hidden on them during a search at the Calloway County Detention Center.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office and Henry County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Murray Police Department and the Murray State University Police Department. The investigation is ongoing by the Henry County Sheriff's Office.