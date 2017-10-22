Murray State wins regular season soccer finale

The Murray State women's soccer team defeated SIU Edwardsville 2-1 Sunday on senior day in Murray, KY.

A pair of goals from Freshman Rebecca Kubin proved to be the difference for the Races who finish the regular season with an 8-0-2 record to go unbeaten in the Ohio Valley Conference for a third straight season.

The regular season champion Racers will host an OVC Tournament Semifinal game on Friday November 3rd.

