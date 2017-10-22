Touch of Nature to host 'Haunted Hollow'

The ninth annual Haunted Hollow, a popular fall tradition, will provide delight for all ages at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center on Nov. 5.

The family-friendly festival is set for 1-4 p.m. at the experiential learning facility, located about eight miles south of Carbondale on Giant City Road.

Organizers encourage those attending to wear appropriate clothing for the weather, as the event will go on rain or shine. Participants are also encouraged to wear costumes.

A haunted tram tour, interpretive nature hikes, a Halloween sock hop, children’s games, a photo booth, and a portable climbing wall are among the activities that will take place throughout the afternoon. Participants will also be able to make a birdfeeder, and learn about and get to hold “creepy crawlers” including snakes and lizards. Activities will include a candy walk, prize drawings and more. Those attending are encouraged to wear costumes.

People of all ages are welcome but children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The facilities are wheelchair and stroller accessible.

If purchased in advance, tickets are $7 for people ages 14 and older and $5 for children ages 6-13. Admission is free for children age five and younger. To register, call 618-452-1121. The advance registration deadline is 4 p.m., Nov. 3. After that date, tickets are $11 for ages 14 and older and $7 for ages 6-13.

People may purchase tickets at the Haunted Hollow event as well. At that time, admission is by cash only.

