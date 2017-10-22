Cape Girardeau police tell public they are monitoring suspicious - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau police tell public they are monitoring suspicious activity

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is reassuring the public after officers had received reports of suspicious males at both Capaha Park, Arena Park and West Park Mall.

Police say that there are no activities that they consider criminal offenses at this time.

They will continue to investigate and monitor the situations. 

Police said they are thankful that the citizens and visitors of Cape Girardeau are vigilant and willing to report suspicious activity.

The department wants to remind the public that it is always a good idea to report anything suspicious so officers can investigate.

