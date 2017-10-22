New Murray State Engineering and Physics Building set for dedication

Murray State University will he hosting a dedication ceremony and open house for its new Engineering and Physics Building on Friday, October 27 at 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Students and faculty began using the 81,000 square foot building in August 2017. The building houses Murray State’s Institute of Engineering, which includes more than 550 students in the University’s engineering, engineering technology, physics, mechanical design and telecommunications systems management programs. New and enhanced features consist of a high bay engineering systems laboratory, a rapid prototyping center and various engineering and physics laboratories, such as thermal fluids, circuits and electronics, electricity and magnetism, mechanics and optics.

The facility is also home to the Dr. Gary W. Boggess Science Resource Center, which provides students with computer labs, presentation studios, interview rooms and instructional media support areas. The $35 million building was financed through $30 million in state funding and $5 million in private support.

Expected speakers at the dedication include Jenean Hampton, lieutenant governor for the Commonwealth of Kentucky; Stephen Williams, chair of the Murray State University Board of Regents; Bob Davies, president of Murray State University; Steve Cobb, dean of the Jesse D. Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology; Danny Claiborne, chair of the Institute of Engineering; and Jesse D. Jones, Murray State distinguished alumnus and generous supporter of the University.

"This new facility further establishes our leadership role among our peer comprehensive universities,” said Murray State President Bob Davies. “This is also the final piece in completing the Gene Wells Ray Science Campus and is the home of our successful Institute of Engineering, which features a consolidated approach to a wide variety of engineering degree offerings that is unduplicated anywhere in the Commonwealth and greater region.”

Guided tours and a reception will follow the dedication. The event also coincides with the University’s Homecoming celebrations, which will take place October 26–28.

