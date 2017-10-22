SEMO soccer ends regular season with a win

The Southeast Missouri State women's soccer team defeated Jacksonville State 1-0 Sunday in the regular season finale at Houck Stadium.

Redhawks sophomore Esmie Gonzales scored the game winning goal in the second half to win the OVC match up for Southeast.

This game also marked the final career home match for senior goal keeper Kindra Lierz who put together a shut out effort.

SEMO will open up Ohio Valley Conference tournament play later this week.

