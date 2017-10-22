Man accused of breaking into home, shooting at officers in Farmington, MO

A man from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars after an officer-involved shooting in Farmington, Missouri.

Cody Scott Crayton, 29, was charged with armed criminal action, three counts of first-degree assault on a law officer, burglary first, first-degree property damage, felony stealing and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to Chief Richard Baker with the Farmington Police Department, officers responded to a report of a possible burglary around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Officers arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Dawn Street and found a large basement window had been broken out.

The homeowner met officers at the front door and said he heard gunshots and he believed someone was in his basement.

Everyone in the home was evacuated and officers went down into the basement.

Officers said they saw an empty gun case and boxes of ammunition on the floor as they walked into the basement.

One officer heard movement and the sound of ammunition rounds being loaded into a weapon.

He said he told the suspect to come out with his hands up, but did not get a response. Then, the suspect reportedly fired several shots in the basement.

The officers left the house and then took cover. Then they said they heard another series of gunshots coming from inside the house.

Police said the suspect, Cody Crayton, later came out through the front door with an AR-15 in hand.

Officers returned gunfire and hit Crayton in the left side of his body. He was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injury.

According to police, when asked what he was doing in the house, Crayton said he was looking for a place to change. He allegedly said he was not trying to kill a police officer and that he was not aiming at them.

The police chief explained what happened.

"The suspect comes out of the front door, he has a semi-automatic rifle in his hands and is shooting the rifle," said Police Chief Rick Baker. "The officers shot back at the suspect, and he falls to the ground. The officers then approach the suspect. They were able to subdue him and take him into custody."

Crayton was released from the hospital and then taken to the St. Francois County Jail.

Chief Baker said he is proud of how his officers responded to the situation.

"There was a very good outcome," Chief Baker said. "No officers were injured, no innocent bystanders. The homeowners were evacuated and I have to say, I'm glad the suspect was just slightly injured," said Baker.

A judge set Crayton's bond at $373,000.

