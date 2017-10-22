Kids celebrate Halloween in Sikeston despite rain

Hundreds came out to the Kid's Monster Bash in Sikeston on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Kids lined up to 10 different stations to play carnival type games for fun and candy.

The Sikeston Parks and Recreation Department hosted the event which originally planned to have games outdoors but then was moved inside the Clinton building after the threat of rain.

Kids dressed in costumes played their games and dressed up their pumpkins as part of a contest as the rain poured down outside.

