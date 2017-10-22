First Alert: Cool week ahead

Bryan McCormick says showers and storms will linger Sunday into early Monday as a cold front pushes through the area.

Around a half-inch of rainfall is expected with locally higher amounts.

It'll turn much cooler for midweek!

Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the lower 60s, and overnight lows may fall into the upper 30s.

An even bigger cool down will arrive next weekend.

