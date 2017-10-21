Body found identified as man missing after crash in McCracken Co - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Body found identified as man missing after crash in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Jessie Inman (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department) Jessie Inman (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A body found under the Brookport Bridge has been identified as a man missing after a single vehicle crash on the Brookport Bridge, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

On October 19 the department received a call around midnight. Officials learned that the vehicle was occupied by a man and woman as they traveled back to Kentucky.

The woman was seen walking on the bridge toward Kentucky. Two witnesses reported that they heard a loud splash in the river shortly after the collision occurred.

Watercraft search crews looked for Jessie Inman, of Paducah, on the Ohio River and the surrounding area.

