Body found identified as man missing after crash in McCracken Co., KY

A body found under the Brookport Bridge has been identified as a man missing after a single vehicle crash on the Brookport Bridge, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

On October 19 the department received a call around midnight. Officials learned that the vehicle was occupied by a man and woman as they traveled back to Kentucky.

The woman was seen walking on the bridge toward Kentucky. Two witnesses reported that they heard a loud splash in the river shortly after the collision occurred.

Watercraft search crews looked for Jessie Inman, of Paducah, on the Ohio River and the surrounding area.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.