Two Kentucky locations holding Alzheimer's Q&A

Written by Jordin Wyatt, Production Assistant
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

There is a free event open to the public for an Alzheimer's question and answer session that will be held in two different locations. On October 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. The event will be held at Baptist Health Paducah 2501 Kentucky Avenue Paducah, KY 42001.

It will be in meeting room A. On the same time and day it will also be at Murray-Calloway County Hospital Educational Services Building 803 Poplar Street Murray, KY 42071. 

The expert panel will include a behavioral neurologist, a clinical social worker, a community outreach coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association, and a gerontologist. 

Please bring your questions about diagnosis and treatment, behavioral management, community and supportive services, research opportunities, and anything else. 

This program is offered through an interactive telemedicine system to connect with persons who are impacted by Alzheimer’s and related memory disorders, providing education and supportive services across the state of Kentucky.

Registration is required.  Contact Hardin Stevens at the UK Sanders Brown Center on Aging at 859-323-2997 or hardinstevens@uky.edu to register. Deadline to register is October 19.

