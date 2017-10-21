Redneck Horseshoe tournament raises funds for community heroes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Redneck Horseshoe tournament raises funds for community heroes

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Dozens came out for the 4th Annual Horseshoes 4 "everyday" HEROES Tournament on Saturday in Scott County. 

This horseshoe event had a little twist on the traditional horseshoe tournament as their course had items that many considered to be 'redneck.'

People threw horseshoes to items such as plungers, a beer can tree, a shopping cart, toilet seat and more. 

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program/Volunteer Intergenerational Center Executive Director Tina Dohogne-Nations said it's great to see so many come out and have fun at the event and to support the program. 

"Over the things that I've seen for the past 37 years since I have worked with the program, I've seen a lot of miracles performed. I've seen seniors spirits uplifted in a nursing facility with the help of person that just came to visit with them," Dohogne-Nations said. 

Dohogne-Nations said they have to have fundraisers like this to help out their program as they aren't able to get enough from the government. She said one of the main reasons they are so strong of a company is because of their heroes which are their volunteers. 

"We provide volunteers for several agencies, a hundred and twenty something agencies throughout both these counties," Dohogne-Nations said. "I think they appreciate our help and what can you do without the help of volunteers?"

All proceeds benefit the RSVP/VIC and their volunteers in providing services to many organizations in Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties.  

